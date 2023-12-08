Derek Lalonde says Red Wings ‘got what we deserved' after blowing 4-0 lead against Sharks

It was nothing short of a wild showing at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, as the Detroit Red Wings enjoyed leads of both 4-0 and 5-4 before ultimately falling by a 6-5 final score in overtime to the visiting San Jose Sharks thanks to truly sloppy defensive efforts. And according to head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings got the result that they deserved based on their play.

The Red Wings once again built a big lead but lost it

The Sharks controlled the play for much of the first period but couldn't convert, resulting in a scoreless game. The second period brought an electrifying roller coaster of emotions for the packed arena. The Red Wings surged ahead 1-0 as Klim Kostin capitalized on a loose puck in front of goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, followed by two deflection goals from Michael Rasmussen just seconds apart. Momentum stayed with the Red Wings as Lucas Raymond scored, extending their lead to 4-0.

San Jose delivered an astonishing surprise, netting two shorthanded goals during the same penalty, courtesy of Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund, slicing Detroit's lead in half. Barely a minute later, the Sharks struck again, swiftly tying the game late in the 2nd period. This rapid offensive onslaught marked a historic moment in the NHL, witnessing six combined goals in under seven minutes.

In the 3rd period, Dylan Larkin notched his 11th goal of the season, propelling Detroit into the lead. However, late in regulation, Hertl secured his second goal of the game, leveling the score. The Sharks clinched the extra point with Mikael Granlund's overtime goal a mere 37 seconds into the extra period.

Derek Lalonde: “We got what we deserved” against San Jose Sharks

According to head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings ultimately received the fate that they deserved.

“That's cheating hockey,” Lalonde said. “That's not winning hockey. We got what we deserved tonight.”

“We have to be on edge all the time,” Lalonde said. “It’s what we are. We’re not good enough to coast through games. We get very casual and we get what we deserved.”

“Got outworked all night,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Again, it’s another learning lesson. We have to be on all the time to be successful in this league. Tonight, we weren’t.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings built a 4-0 lead against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena but ultimately lost 6-5 in overtime Head coach Derek Lalonde stated that Detroit got what it deserved with the loss against the San Jose Sharks Patrick Kane played nearly 17 minutes in his debut and hit the post in the 3rd period, coming that close to scoring his 1st of the season

Bottom Line: Next game up

The Red Wings have faced a disappointing trend in their last three games, establishing leads they couldn't maintain. Yet, they'll need a short memory as they aim to correct course in their upcoming game.

Their next challenge awaits against division rival Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit, while radio coverage will be available on 97.1 The Ticket