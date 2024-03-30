Derek Lalonde was full of praise for Detroit Red Wings after epic battle vs. Panthers

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was full of praise after the comeback effort from his team today against the Panthers.

In this afternoon’s showdown between the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, Detroit showcased their resilience by rallying late in regulation to tie the game, following a pair of quick goals by the host Panthers that initially put them at a deficit. Head coach Derek Lalonde expressed his admiration for the team’s comeback, describing it as something he truly ‘loved’ “to see.

The Red Wings responded after falling behind in the 3rd period

The Red Wings found themselves trailing after a flukey goal by Florida in which the puck deflected off the skate of defenseman Moritz Seider and barely trickled over the goal line past a bewildered Alex Lyon, who had lost sight of the puck.

But Detroit responded with a power play goal from Dylan Larkin minutes later, tying the score and assuring them at least a point in the tightly contested standings.

“Loved it,” Lalonde said of Detroit’s response after Florida’s flukey go-ahead goal. “And the way that goal went in, it would be easy to get down. But you could see it, they were engaged — stay in it, nothing changes. It was actually impressive to watch.”

Additionally, Florida’s Aaron Ekblad earned a playful jab from Lalonde afterward owing to his multiple headlocks on Red Wings players and also jamming his stick into David Perron‘s chest on the bench.

“Ekblad is going to end up in the WWE soon,” Lalonde said. “If he’s smart, he’ll get a new contract in that league. But I think our guys managed it well with a little pushback, but keeping our heads about us, too. We were emotionally involved, which was really good. Good sign on the group.”

Detroit Red Wings avoid major scare with Dylan Larkin

Larkin, back from a lengthy absence due to a lower-body injury, faced another setback just seconds into the game. A shot from defenseman Jeff Petry deflected, striking him directly in the kneecap. Despite the pain, he courageously hobbled off the ice with the support of his teammates. Remarkably, Larkin managed to return to action later in the game, showcasing his resilience and determination.

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 3-2 decision to the Florida Panthers this afternoon but picked up a badly needed point in the standings. Derek Lalonde applauds the comeback effort from Detroit, especially after a disappointing sequence in the 3rd period that saw them trailing by a goal Lalonde also levied a playful jab at Aaron Ekblad, saying he could eventually join WWE owing to his multiple headlock on Red Wings players

Bottom Line: The dream is still alive

At this juncture, the Red Wings remain mathematically in contention after securing a point this afternoon. They currently trail the Washington Capitals, who also suffered a shootout loss today, by a mere two points. Additionally, they’re now just two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers in the standings, with a game in hand.

Looking ahead, Detroit has an opportunity to accrue more points on Monday night as they face off against division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Amalie Arena. This game marks the conclusion of their challenging 5-game road swing.