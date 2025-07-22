Derrick Barnes Says Linebacker Chemistry With Campbell, Anzalone Is ‘Insane’

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes isn’t just happy with his new contract; he’s fired up about the chemistry brewing in the heart of the team’s defense.

This offseason, Detroit showed Barnes just how much they value him, signing the fourth-year linebacker to a three-year, $24 million extension, making him the highest-paid linebacker on the roster. But ask Barnes what’s just as valuable as the paycheck? The trust and connection he’s built with Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.

"The chemistry we have is insane," Barnes said as quoted by Justin Rogers. "It's kind of weird, because we always know what we're thinking on the field."

Even with Anzalone temporarily out, Barnes and Campbell remain locked in.

The entire linebacker room has built strong bonds, and Barnes sees that as a huge advantage.

Built on Trust, Communication, and Reps

Barnes, Campbell, and Anzalone are heading into their third straight season together, and it shows. Even in Anzalone’s absence from the start of training camp due to a hamstring tweak, Barnes and Campbell haven’t missed a beat.

“Me and Jack, after a play, we’ll just look at each other and be like, ‘You see that?’ And he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I seen that,’” Barnes said. “It’s just weird.”

It’s not weird, it’s instinct, and it’s the kind of connection defensive coordinators dream about. For head coach Dan Campbell and new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, this unit is a stable, battle-tested anchor amid a shifting secondary and evolving pass rush.

And when Anzalone is healthy and back on the field?

“We, all three, are on the same page,” Barnes said. “Even the other guys in the room, we’ve built a strong bond. Most of the guys in the room, I’ve been with two or three years plus. It’s amazing to have a room like that.”

Continuity Is Key for the Lions Defense in 2025

For all the talk about new additions on the defensive line and in the secondary, it’s this trio of linebackers, Barnes, Campbell, and Anzalone, that will serve as the glue in the Lions’ defensive machine.

Barnes’ new deal wasn’t just about production. It was about leadership, stability, and a belief that he’s part of the culture the Lions are building. He and Campbell are still ascending. Anzalone is the veteran glue. Together, they form one of the most well-rounded linebacker rooms in the NFC.

The Lions have championship aspirations in 2025, and while names like Aidan Hutchinson and Brian Branch dominate headlines, don’t be surprised if this linebacker trio is the real story come January.

The Bottom Line

Derrick Barnes isn’t just earning more money, he’s earning more trust. The “insane” chemistry with Campbell and Anzalone could be the key to unlocking a top-10 defense in 2025.