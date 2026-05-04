Detroit Lions Schedule Release Date Could Be Pushed Back

Detroit Lions fans may want to pump the brakes on circling a date.

, the NFL’s annual schedule release may not land during its usual window this year. While the league has built a recent pattern of unveiling the full slate in mid-May, that timeline is far from guaranteed in 2026.

NFL schedule release timeline no longer locked in

For the past several years, the NFL has targeted the second week of May, often landing on a Wednesday around May 13.

But that may not be the case this time around.

Florio reported that NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North made it clear there is flexibility in the process.

“Most fans know full well that the schedule comes out in mid-May now,” North said. “That’s what we’ve done the last five or six years. That’s sort of our target. Is there any magic to May 12, 13, 14? No. Is there any real downside to [May] 19, 20 or 21? No.”

That statement alone signals a shift. Mid-May is still the goal, but the exact week is up in the air.

Why the NFL schedule release could be pushed back

There are several factors complicating the timeline.

One of the biggest involves a five-game broadcast package that is still being negotiated. The league is working through deals that could involve platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Fox, and those games need to be finalized before the schedule can be locked in.

North emphasized how those decisions directly impact the process.

“These five games that are out there as a package that are being negotiated right now, love to know when, where those games are going to be played so we can schedule them accordingly,” North said.

There is also the ripple effect from the NFL Draft.

North pointed out that unexpected developments could force the league to adjust.

“Maybe something happens in the draft that surprises us, somebody gets traded a quarterback, a big name something different at the top of the draft and we need an extra couple of days to adjust and react to it,” North said.

Even player decisions outside the draft could influence scheduling. A potential return from Aaron Rodgers, for example, could make teams like Pittsburgh far more attractive for primetime slots.

What it means for the Detroit Lions

For the Lions, this delay simply extends the anticipation.

Detroit is expected to be one of the more prominent teams on the national stage in 2026. With a roster built to contend, the Lions are likely to draw multiple primetime games and marquee matchups.

Fans are eager to find out when those games will take place, especially divisional showdowns and early-season tests that could shape the NFC race.

For now, all of that remains unknown.

Final decision comes down to the commissioner

At the end of the day, the timeline depends on one person.

North made it clear that nothing becomes official until the league’s top decision-maker signs off.

“It doesn’t get finalized until the Commissioner of the National Football League says it’s finalized,” North said. “That’s why I’m being coy about the date. I don’t know the date. None of us know the date yet because we don’t know when we’re going to walk into the boss’s office and present him one. And he’s going to say, ‘That’s perfect. Ready to go. Send it out to the world.’”

And if the schedule is not ready?

North did not shy away from that reality either.

“If we walk in there on May 11th or 12th and he’s not happy with where we are, he’ll send us back downstairs and we’ll lock ourselves back in the room and we’ll keep grinding until we find something he likes,” North said. “And if it slides to the 18th, 19th or 20th, the world will keep spinning. I’m sure at some point he’s going to say, ‘All right you morons, I’m not giving you any more time. We got to go.’ I hope it doesn’t get to that point.”

Lions fans may have to wait just a bit longer

The expectation is that the schedule will still be released sometime in May, likely no later than the third week.

But for now, there is no official date.

For Lions fans eager to map out the 2026 season, that means a little more waiting. When the schedule finally drops, it will once again become one of the most talked-about moments of the offseason.

And for a team with Detroit’s expectations, every date on that schedule will matter.