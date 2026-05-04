Detroit Pistons Second Round Opponent Now Set

The Detroit Pistons finally have their second-round opponent, and barring a stunning collapse, it is going to be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Cavaliers holding a commanding 16-point lead over the Toronto Raptors with under 1:30 remaining in Game 7 on Sunday night, all signs point to a Central Division showdown in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That sets the stage for a high-stakes matchup beginning Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Pistons set for showdown with Cavaliers

The Pistons enter Round 2 riding serious momentum after completing a dramatic 3-1 comeback against the Orlando Magic. Detroit closed that series with a dominant 116-94 Game 7 victory, sending a clear message that this group is built for the moment.

Now, they turn their attention to a Cavaliers team that has the talent, experience, and defensive toughness to present a much different challenge.

Detroit will have home-court advantage as the No. 1 seed, hosting Games 1 and 2, along with potential Games 5 and 7.