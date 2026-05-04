Tigers Bullpen Steps Up as Detroit Takes Series From Rangers

Tigers bullpen answers in series win over Rangers

The Detroit Tigers needed a full pitching effort Sunday night, and they got it.

With the rotation banged up and the bullpen still under the microscope after a rough stretch, Detroit leaned into pitching chaos and made it work in a series-clinching win over the Texas Rangers.

It was not a traditional night on the mound. It was a matchup game. A.J. Hinch kept the line moving, trusted different arms in different spots, and avoided forcing struggling relievers into spots that did not fit.

That has been one of Hinch’s strengths. If a guy is having trouble, he is not going to keep running him into the same wall just because the inning says it is his turn.

Detroit’s bullpen keeps the game under control

The Tigers have had plenty of bullpen questions lately, especially after Kenley Jansen’s blown save in Atlanta. But over the last week, the relief group has started to show signs of settling down.

The goal does not need to be complicated. Give the team scoreless frames. It does not matter who they come from or how pretty they look.

On Sunday, Brant Hurter was excellent. Drew Anderson has also given Detroit important innings recently. Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle have continued to be part of the late-inning mix, and Mason Vanasco, recently called up, showed the kind of breaking ball that can make things interesting even if one run crossed the plate.

The larger point is that the gears are starting to turn. Bullpens are fragile by nature. One year, the same group can look dominant. The next year, everything can fall apart. But the reverse can also happen quickly, and Detroit’s bullpen gave the Tigers real reason to feel better Sunday night.

Jack Leiter was tough early

Texas starter Jack Leiter had legitimate stuff early in the game.

His fastball was playing up in the upper 90s, and he mixed in sharp breaking balls and changeups that kept Detroit uncomfortable. Leiter, a decorated pitcher and former Vanderbilt teammate of Kumar Rocker, looked sharp through the early innings.

But young pitchers who throw a lot of strikes still have to avoid mistakes. Eventually, the Tigers found a few.

Detroit’s first three hits came on 0-2 pitches. That says plenty about the way the Tigers stayed in at-bats and waited for Leiter to miss over the plate.

Torkelson punishes a mistake

The big swing came after Riley Greene worked a walk to open the fifth inning.

Spencer Torkelson got a hanging breaking ball in an 0-2 count, and he did not miss it.

That has been one of the encouraging changes in Torkelson’s game lately. The frustrating part in the past was watching hittable mistakes get away. Over the last few weeks, he has done a much better job of punishing those pitches.

When Torkelson gets one he can handle, he has the kind of power that can change an inning fast.

Kevin McGonigle keeps doing the little things

Kevin McGonigle had two more hits Sunday night, but his biggest contribution was not just the box score.

On an RBI single, McGonigle immediately recognized a chance to take second base. With the defense slow to react and Jake Rogers getting back to third, McGonigle kept his eyes open, took the extra base, and helped Detroit create another run.

That is the kind of play that wins games.

McGonigle continues to look like one of Detroit’s best high-leverage bats. With a runner in scoring position, especially with a runner on third, he gives the Tigers a professional at-bat. He makes contact, handles the moment, and keeps pressure on the defense.

He did make an error, but he also made a few strong defensive plays. The overall night was another reminder of how many ways he can help this team.

Tigers take care of business at home

The Tigers probably should have swept the series, but they still took care of business.

They won the series, moved back above .500, and continued to play strong baseball at Comerica Park.

It was also a strong day for Detroit sports, with the Pistons taking care of business earlier before the Tigers finished off the night with a series win.

For Detroit, the formula Sunday was simple enough. The bullpen stepped up, the lineup punished mistakes, and McGonigle once again handled the little details that separate a close win from a missed opportunity.

Player of the Game

Kevin McGonigle

Two more hits, smart baserunning, and another night where his instincts helped Detroit add an important run.