Details emerge as to why Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan

UPDATE:

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings met with Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday but they did not make an offer.

Instead, Kevin O’Connell is expected to land the job.

There were various reports that Harbaugh was expected to take the Vikings’ job if he was offered it. He was not so he is returning to Ann Arbor.

The #Vikings met with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for 9 hours today, but the team didn’t make an offer, per source. So Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor and Kevin O’Connell — soon — is expected to head to Minnesota. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday evening that Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but he has made the decision to return to Michigan for the 2022 season.

Now Schefter has added that ” Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources.”

This is outstanding news for Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources. https://t.co/d3NVS4EdLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision.

GO BLUE