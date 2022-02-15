Detroit brings in massive viewership numbers for Super Bowl LVI

The unbelievable season for the Cincinnati Bengals came to a disappointing end this weekend in Super Bowl LVI, as they were felled by former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams by a 23-20 defeat. Stafford’s game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with just under two minutes remaining proved to be the difference for the Rams, who won it all on their home turf of SoFi Stadium.

Of course, Stafford had plenty of support from Lions fans, many of whom had bought “Detroit Rams” merchandise as they watched their former quarterback’s quest for the elusive championship.

And not surprisingly, the ratings for Super Bowl LVI in Detroit were the second-highest rating of 44 major markets that were measured, second only to Cincinnati. With a 45.9 rating and 79 share, it means that approximately 80% of televisions that were on during the game were tuned in.