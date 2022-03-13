in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions agree to terms with IOL Evan Brown

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with IOL Evan Brown.

As noted by Rapoport, Brown started 12 games for the Lions in 2021 in place of C Frank Ragnow, who was injured.

