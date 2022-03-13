Detroit Lions agree to terms with IOL Evan Brown

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with IOL Evan Brown.
As noted by Rapoport, Brown started 12 games for the Lions in 2021 in place of C Frank Ragnow, who was injured.
The #Lions have agreed to terms with interior OL Evan Brown on a 1-year deal worth, source said. Brown started 12 games last year in place of Frank Ragnow and handled himself quite well. Now gets a deal instead of being an RFA.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022
