Detroit Lions announce 2 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Jaguars

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to get back in the win column when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Following their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving day, the Lions are now four and seven on the season, and they likely have to win at least five of their final six games to get into the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Monday, the Lions announced a pair of roster moves, including placing their sack leader from a year ago on injured reserve.

What roster moves did the Detroit Lions announce?

On Monday, the Lions announced they have placed DE Charles Harris on Injured reserve. In addition, they have signed DE/LB James Houston to the Active Roster from the Practice squad.

#Lions announce roster moves:



Placed DE Charles Harris on Injured Reserve



Signed DE/LB James Houston to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad Featured Videos

November 28, 2022

After leading the Detroit Lions with 7.5 tackles in 2021, it has been a rough season for Harris, as he has been dealing with groin injuries.

On Thanksgiving Day, Houston burst onto the scene by picking up two sacks, despite playing just a handful of snaps.

We certainly wish Harris the best of luck, but Houston is certainly a player to keep a close eye on over the next couple of years.

The Lions will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.