Detroit Lions announce 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the wind column when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. As you have probably heard by now, the Lions are dealing with quite a few injury issues. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a pair of roster moves prior to their match-up against the Falcons.

Detroit Lions Roster Moves

As you can see below, the Lions have elevated S Brandon Joseph and OL Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Why Are These Moves Necessary?

On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and with multiple offensive linemen (Taylor Decker and Hal Vaitai) already being ruled OUT, Skipper is being activated. In addition, safeties Kerby Joseph and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are also OUT for Sunday's game, meaning the Lions had to activate Joseph.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Despite the adversity posed by injuries, the Detroit Lions are making the necessary adjustments to field a competitive team against the Atlanta Falcons. With that being said, the Lions will certainly need to use the Next Man Up mentality on Sunday!