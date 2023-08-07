Merch
Detroit Lions announce alternate broadcast option for preseason opener

By Paul Tyler
The first pre-season game for the Detroit Lions is only days away now, as they'll be taking on the New York Giants at Ford Field this Friday evening. And for the occasion, the team has announced that there will be a special alternate broadcast option for the fans to experience.

The Detroit Lions kick off the pre-season schedule Friday

Following their joint practices with the Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, the Lions officially open their exhibition schedule on Friday night at Ford Field. To say that fans are anticipating big things from this season would be an understatement, as the venue has sold out season tickets for the first time in its 21-year existence.

A special alternate broadcast has been announced

Earlier this afternoon, the Lions announced on their official social media account that there will be a special alternate broadcast for the fans to enjoy in addition to their regular broadcast on the Lions TV Network and Lions Radio Network; fans can view the alternate broadcast on the Lions official website as well as using the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

The broadcast, which will be used with Kiswe’s cloud production, will include host Peter Schrager as well as commentary from fans along with an array of special guests that Detroit sports fans know very well. According to the official press release, the guests will include the following:

  • Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager
  • Chris Spielman – Detroit Lions Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson
  • Gary Danielson – Detroit Lions QB (1976-84), current lead college football analyst for CBS Sports (Big Ten)
  • Glover Quin – Detroit Lions S (2013-18)
  • Golden Tate – Detroit Lions WR (2014-18)
  • Jalen Rose – 13-year NBA career, former University of Michigan basketball standout, and Detroit native
  • Kirk GibsonDetroit Tigers outfielder (1979-87), Michigan State University football & baseball All-American and Pontiac, Mich. native
  • Darren McCartyDetroit Red Wings RW (1993-2004, 2007-09) and four-time Stanley Cup Champion
  • Dave Birkett – Detroit Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter
  • Stacey Dales – NFL Network reporter and WNBA player (2002-07)

“We are thrilled to produce our first ever Detroit Lions alternate broadcast with Kiswe,” said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll. “This is a great opportunity to engage fans in a new and exciting way and we can't wait to see the final product as well as the reaction.”

“We are excited to provide the Detroit Lions with our industry leading cloud-based production solution,” said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. “Our partnership will enable the Detroit Lions to efficiently create alternate broadcasts using remote production and provide fans with engaging viewing experiences.”

Key Points

  • The Lions begin the preseason on Friday against the New York Giants at Ford Field
  • In addition to their normal broadcasts, there will be a special alternate broadcast for the fans to enjoy
  • The alternate broadcast will include several special guests including former Lions, Red Wings, and Tigers players

Bottom Line: Friday night is shaping up to be special

While the NFL preseason certainly isn't the real deal, it's exciting for fans and players alike to once again gather for the first time in several months inside an NFL venue for a game.

And with this special alternate broadcast with several former Detroit sports heroes slated to appear, Friday night will be a special night for the fans who aren't able to make it downtown to Ford Field.

