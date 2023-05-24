Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions announce corresponding move to Germain Ifedi signing

By W.G. Brady
On Tuesday, the NFL Network reported that the Detroit Lions have taken steps to bolster their offensive line depth by acquiring Germain Ifedi. The team made an official announcement on Wednesday, confirming the signing of Ifedi, who was a first-round draft pick from Texas A&M in 2016. With his extensive experience and versatility, Ifedi brings valuable attributes to the Lions' offensive front. Additionally, the team made a corresponding move by waiving LB Isaac Darkangelo.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions signed Darkangelo from the University of Illinois. Darkangelo, who had a remarkable performance in the Big Ten last season, appeared in 13 games and recorded an impressive 71 total tackles.

Prior to the draft, Darkangelo made the following comments:

“This was a cool opportunity because obviously as a little kid this is all you dream about, just getting the opportunity to showcase yourself to this many scouts is pretty cool,” Darkangelo said. “This is the best time of our lives. We always joke around with Tommy and Syd and them, I’m like, we have no priorities, right, we’re just pursuing a dream right now so it’s great. We have no worries or anything, but it is stressful for sure because you don’t know what’s going to happen and you can obviously just put your best foot forward and hope for the best.”

Bottom Line: Lions add experience and depth to their offensive line

The addition of Germain Ifedi exemplifies the Detroit Lions' dedication to fortifying their offensive line. By acquiring a seasoned player of Ifedi's caliber, the team demonstrates its commitment to bolstering depth and fostering healthy competition within the unit. With established starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker holding down the tackle positions, Ifedi will have the chance to vie for the backup tackle role, adding further depth and versatility to the team's offensive line.

