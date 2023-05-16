Detroit Lions‘ Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew recently spoke about the importance of managing expectations for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Agnew emphasized the pressure that comes with being an early-round draft pick and the need for Gibbs to relax and let the game come to him. While the rookie year can be fast-paced and challenging, Agnew believes that there are greater opportunities for success in today's game compared to when he played.

Key Points

Assistant GM Ray Agnew advises rookie Gibbs to relax and not succumb to the pressure of being an early-round draft pick.

Agnew acknowledges the desire to prove oneself and be a talented player for the team.

He reassures Gibbs that the game will eventually slow down, even though the rookie year can be overwhelming.

Agnew highlights that today's game offers more chances for rookies to succeed compared to the past.

Detroit Lions Assistant GM has advice for Jahmyr Gibbs

During a recent session with the media, Agnew had the following advice for Gibbs:

“There is a lot of pressure (as an early-round draft pick) because you want to prove the people right that pick you,” Agnew said. “You want to be talented, you want to be there for the team, you want to do the right thing and you want to be a player,” Agnew explained. “But I would just tell him to relax, it’ll come. The game will slow down to you. Your rookie year’s going to be fast, it’s going to be faster than you ever seen, but I think in today’s game there’s a little more — a little bit more of chance to be successful as a rookie than there was back when I played.”

Bottom Line: Preaching patience

In the fast-paced world of the NFL, managing expectations and taking a steady approach can make all the difference. Assistant GM Ray Agnew's advice to Gibbs serves as a reminder that success often comes with time and experience. By staying focused, remaining patient, and allowing the game to come to him, Gibbs has the opportunity to excel in his rookie season and beyond.