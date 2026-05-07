Detroit Lions Urged to Bolster Defensive Line By Signing Old Friend

The Detroit Lions have spent a lot of time this offseason rebuilding depth across the trenches.

But according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, there may still be one area that could use another proven body.

And the solution might be someone Detroit fans already know well.

Lions encouraged to reunite with Benito Jones

Payton recently suggested the Lions should consider bringing back former defensive tackle Benito Jones to strengthen the interior defensive line rotation heading into 2026.

The logic is pretty straightforward.

Detroit appears set at the top of the depth chart with Alim McNeill and 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams anchoring the middle. But behind them, there are still some questions regarding reliable run-stopping depth.

That is where Jones enters the conversation.

Benito Jones already proved he fits in Detroit

Jones previously played for the Lions during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and even started games during the 2023 campaign.

He was never viewed as a flashy player, but he consistently handled his role.

According to Payton, Jones “played well as a run-stuffing nose tackle or a space eater on pass rush reps.” While he may not have been a major stat-sheet producer, he brought reliability and physicality to Detroit’s defensive front.

Those are traits the Lions continue to prioritize under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Defensive tackle depth still a question

Since leaving Detroit, Jones spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, serving both as a starter and rotational contributor.

In 2025, his role shifted more toward rotational work, but he continued to perform well against the run.

That matters for a Lions defense still looking to solidify its interior rotation behind the starters.

Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard brings developmental upside as a pass-rushing interior player, but Detroit may still need another dependable run defender for early downs.

Detroit Lions could use another proven veteran

The Lions do have other options currently on the roster.

Myles Adams has received opportunities from the coaching staff in the past, while Levi Onwuzurike could factor into the rotation if healthy. Jay Tufele also remains in the mix.

Still, none of those names offer the same familiarity and proven fit that Jones provides.

That familiarity could make a reunion attractive, especially if Detroit wants a low-cost veteran capable of stepping into a defined role immediately.

Would Brad Holmes consider the move?

The Lions have consistently shown a willingness to bring back players who fit the culture and understand the system.

Jones checks both boxes.

At this stage of the offseason, the move would not be about making headlines. It would be about strengthening depth and improving rotational flexibility along the defensive line.

And for a team with serious playoff expectations entering 2026, those smaller moves can matter more than people realize.