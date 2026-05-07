Brad Holmes Provides State of the Detroit Lions on Good Morning Football

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made one thing very clear during his recent appearance on Good Morning Football.

Missing the playoffs left a mark.

After back-to-back postseason appearances, the Lions took a step backward in 2025, and Holmes admitted the feeling of watching the playoffs from home did not sit well inside the organization.

Brad Holmes opens up about frustration of missing playoffs

In what Lions OnSI called the ‘State of the Lions’ interview, Holmes spoke candidly about the disappointment that followed the 2025 season and explained why the organization felt changes were necessary.

“Yeah we feel, we knew we had a lot of work to do. You know, both from a roster standpoint, just as some internal things that you know. We were determined. That’s a bad taste in your mouth. When you feel like you’re trending in, you’re heading in the right direction, although we never got to where we really wanted to get to. But, we got close, but to not be in it, that was a bad taste,” Holmes said as quoted by Lions on SI.

For a team that entered the season with major expectations, the disappointment clearly lingered throughout the offseason.

And according to Holmes, the Lions had no interest in simply repeating the same process and hoping for different results.

“So, we’re like, okay look, let’s make sure that we’re not just being, you know, the definition of insanity, and keep doing the same thing over and over again.”

Detroit Lions made major offseason adjustments

That mindset led to several changes.

Detroit adjusted its offseason schedule, canceled rookie minicamp, and decided against holding joint practices this season. Those decisions reflected a broader organizational effort to reevaluate every detail following a frustrating year.

The roster also received significant attention.

The Lions focused heavily on rebuilding depth in the trenches, reshaping the offensive line, and adding competition throughout the defense during both free agency and the draft.

Brad Holmes believes Lions roster is deeper than ever

While Holmes acknowledged there are never guarantees in the NFL, he sounded confident in the roster Detroit has assembled entering 2026.

“So, we took a long, hard look at a lot of things,” Holmes explained. “We made some tweaks and adjustments, but we really felt good about the things that we’re able to do from a roster standpoint through free agency and the draft.”

Then came perhaps the biggest statement of the interview.

“And look, no one has a crystal ball, but I will say that this is probably the deepest that we’ve been, probably on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

That comment stands out considering how much the Lions have invested in those areas under Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Offensive line and secondary remain major focus

Holmes specifically pointed to the offensive line and secondary as areas where the team improved.

“We were able to get younger on the offensive line,” Holmes said. “We got a lot of good depth in the secondary and on the defense as a whole. So, with what we already had established on offense, we feel really, really good about where we’re at right now.”

That confidence helps explain many of Detroit’s offseason decisions.

The Lions did not just want to patch holes. They wanted to build a deeper, more complete roster capable of handling the long grind of an NFL season.

Detroit Lions entering pivotal 2026 season

The pressure is real entering 2026.

After reaching contender status, expectations inside Detroit have changed. Missing the playoffs was viewed internally as unacceptable, and Holmes’ comments made that crystal clear.

Now, the Lions believe they have responded the right way.

Whether those changes translate into a return to the postseason remains to be seen.

But based on Holmes’ comments, Detroit believes this roster may be stronger and deeper than any group they have built during his tenure.