Detroit Lions ‘Can't wait' to get Hendon Hooker on the practice field

The Detroit Lions maintain their aspiration to add rookie QB Hendon Hooker to their 53-man roster during the 2023 season, though head coach Dan Campbell refrained from specifying a return schedule for the rookie quarterback. Hooker's journey so far during his rookie season has been dedicated to rehabbing and studying.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

The Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell, expressed hope for Hooker's activation to the 53-man roster at some point this fall. However, he wisely refrained from setting a specific timetable.

“Still hopeful, but there again, there’s a lot that can happen between now and, ‘OK, is it time to pull him up? Is it not?'” Campbell said. “I mean, you never know what can happen with this roster between now and then. But he’s doing good.”

What did Mark Brunell Say?

Mark Brunell, the Lions' quarterbacks coach, shared his enthusiasm for Hooker's progress. He revealed that they spend one-on-one time each Tuesday, and Hooker is excelling in their meetings, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game. Brunell's confidence in Hooker's future performance on the field is evident, and he eagerly looks forward to seeing the rookie in action.

“I personally can't wait to see him out there because I think he’s going to do very well,” Brunell said “But everything that we’ve asked of Hendon, he’s just done a very good job. He’s a hard-working kid and it’s important to him and so we’re anxious to get him out there whenever that is, but I know I’m enjoying my time with him just talking about the offense and defenses, learning terminology, watching a lot of tape. He’s really doing an excellent job for us.”

While Brunell is eager to see Hooker play, he acknowledged that this season serves as a “redshirt year” for the young quarterback.

“I mean, this is a redshirt year for him,” Brunell said. “And when he comes back, I don’t know, that’s past me. I just know that we can’t wait to get him on the field, he can’t wait to get on the field and actually doing football is better than just talking about football, so when he gets that chance I think he’s going to be great. But he is getting the opportunity as far as the mental side of it, to get absolutely everything before he has to go on the field. So it is a positive.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are eagerly anticipating the debut of rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker. While no specific timetable is set, coaches have praised Hooker's progress. With Jared Goff leading the way, Hooker's time on the field is eagerly awaited.

Bottom Line – A Rookie's Journey Begins

The anticipation for Hendon Hooker's debut is growing within the Detroit Lions organization. As coaches express their confidence in his abilities, fans can look forward to a promising future. While the exact moment of his first appearance remains uncertain, it's clear that the Lions are taking a patient and strategic approach to his development.