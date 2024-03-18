Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Lacks Height but He Does Not Lack Swagger

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson is confident in himself

In his first media appearance since signing with the Detroit Lions, cornerback Amik Robertson made it clear that while he may not have the height of some of his peers, he more than compensates with his confidence and swagger. Robertson expressed his enthusiasm for playing under a coach like Dan Campbell, whose leadership inspires players to give their all. He is eager to prove that he belongs and to contribute to the Lions’ success, especially after facing challenges early in his career with the Raiders.

Why Amik Robertson Wanted to Play for Dan Campbell

Robertson explained why he wants to play for Dan Campbell, and how he wants to help the Lions win the Super Bowl.

“You want to play for a man whose players will run through a wall for him,” Robertson said. “I can’t wait to prove to him and to the team and this organization that I belong. You won a lot of games. I want to help us win the Big One.”

Building Trust and Proving Worth

Robertson’s journey has been about building trust and proving himself, and he is determined to show the Lions and their fans that they made the right choice in signing him. He acknowledges that he may not have the ideal height, but he believes that his mindset, talent, and quickness are what truly define him as a player.

“After three or four years, I had to build the trust back from that fan base. Now, coming into the Lions organization, I know what to expect, and I know what I have to do,” Robertson continued. “The fans, the organization, with Detroit, you guys are welcome to meet me with open arms. I just want to show you guys that this was not a mistake. And y’all got your guy. I’m a guy that’s going to give y’all everything I got.”

The Importance of Swagger

Robertson emphasizes the importance of swagger, not just in how he plays, but in how he carries himself both on and off the field. He is committed to bringing his best to the Lions and helping the team achieve greatness.

“God has blessed me with some ability,” said Robertson. “Unfortunately, he didn’t blessed me with the height. Whatever, whatever, I wish I was taller. But, he blessed me with other things — with mindset, swagger, talent, quickness.

“I just try to keep that mindset, man. So most importantly, playing on the outside, playing corner, DB period, it’s the mind,” said Robertson “And most important, like I’m constantly saying, you gotta have that swagger. You gotta always walk with swagger. You gotta talk with swagger. You gotta put your pads on with the swagger. That’s just me. That’s just who I am.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Amik Robertson is determined to prove his worth to the Detroit Lions, despite not having the ideal height for a cornerback. His confidence and swagger are key components of his game and personality. Robertson is excited to play under coach Dan Campbell and contribute to the team’s success.

Bottom Line

Amik Robertson’s addition to the Lions is not just about his skills on the field, but also about the attitude and energy he brings to the team. With his unwavering confidence and commitment to excellence, Amik Robertson is poised to make a significant impact in Detroit.