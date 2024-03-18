Search

Latest News:

Predicting the 2024 Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

0
Here is how we predict the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation will look like to start the 2024 season.

Slumping Alex DeBrincat admits to ‘frustration’ after latest Detroit Red Wings loss

0
Frustration building: Find out why Alex DeBrincat admits that he's gripping the stick a bit tightly amidst Detroit's losing woes.

Derek Lalonde Compliments Detroit Red Wings ‘Best Player’ Following Loss to Penguins

0
HIGH PRAISE! Derek Lalonde reveals Detroit Red Wings 'Best Player' following 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

According to a report from Over The Cap, the Detroit Lions have freed up some cap space by restructuring the contract of CB Carlton Davis III. Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap is reporting that the restructuring of Davis’ contract will save the Lions $4.5 million in cap space.

Free-Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider Potential Replacement for Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader Detroit Lions make decision on Brock Wright Detroit Lions restructure

Why it Matters

When the Lions initially acquired Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they took on his substantial $14 million salary which included a cap hit of $14.35 million. At the time, we suggested that the contract would likely be restructured and that is exactly what has happened.

Here is what the new contract looks like. As you can see, the cap hit for 2024 went from $14.35 million down to $9.85 million.

YearAgeBase SalaryProrated Signing BonusPer Game Roster BonusCap NumberCap %Dead MoneyCap Savings
202428$8,000,000$1,500,000$500,000$9,852,9413.8%$6,000,000$3,852,941
202529Void$1,500,000Void$4,500,0001.7%$4,500,000$0
202630Void$1,500,000Void$00.0%$3,000,000($3,000,000)
202731Void$1,500,000Void$00.0%$1,500,000($1,500,000)

Total: Base Salary: $8,000,000, Prorated Signing Bonus: $6,000,000, Per Game Roster Bonus: $500,000, Cap Number: $14,352,941

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Cap Space Freed: The Detroit Lions have restructured CB Carlton Davis III’s contract, freeing up $4.5 million in cap space, as reported by Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.
  2. Original Contract: When acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis’ contract had a $14 million salary with a $14.35 million cap hit.
  3. Restructured Contract: The restructuring has reduced the cap hit for 2024 from $14.35 million to $9.85 million.
Carlton Davis III is fired up

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ strategic move to restructure Carlton Davis III’s contract has significantly alleviated their financial burden for the upcoming season. By reducing his cap hit from $14.35 million to $9.85 million, the Lions have gained a crucial $4.5 million in cap space, which could be pivotal in enhancing their roster and maintaining financial flexibility for future signings and contract negotiations.

Latest

Tigers Analysis and Opinion

Predicting the 2024 Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

0
Here is how we predict the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation will look like to start the 2024 season.
Red Wings News Reports

Slumping Alex DeBrincat admits to ‘frustration’ after latest Detroit Red Wings loss

0
Frustration building: Find out why Alex DeBrincat admits that he's gripping the stick a bit tightly amidst Detroit's losing woes.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Compliments Detroit Red Wings ‘Best Player’ Following Loss to Penguins

0
HIGH PRAISE! Derek Lalonde reveals Detroit Red Wings 'Best Player' following 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Trade Up, Select Cornerback in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
Could the Detroit Lions trade up and land a cornerback?

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Defense

0
The Detroit Lions Starting Defense will look different when they take the field in 2024.
NFL News Reports

Report: Carolina Panthers to Trade Brian Burns to New York Giants

0
BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers are on the verge of trading OLB Brian Burns!
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

0
OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Graham Glasgow

0
Detroit Lions Free Agency: Find out where we believe Graham Glasgow will sign.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Be a HUGE One for Detroit Lions

0
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Could Be a HUGE One... literally.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Predicting the 2024 Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

W.G. Brady -
Here is how we predict the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation will look like to start the 2024 season.
Read more

Slumping Alex DeBrincat admits to ‘frustration’ after latest Detroit Red Wings loss

Paul Tyler -
Frustration building: Find out why Alex DeBrincat admits that he's gripping the stick a bit tightly amidst Detroit's losing woes.
Read more

Derek Lalonde Compliments Detroit Red Wings ‘Best Player’ Following Loss to Penguins

W.G. Brady -
HIGH PRAISE! Derek Lalonde reveals Detroit Red Wings 'Best Player' following 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!