Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

According to a report from Over The Cap, the Detroit Lions have freed up some cap space by restructuring the contract of CB Carlton Davis III. Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap is reporting that the restructuring of Davis’ contract will save the Lions $4.5 million in cap space.

The Lions restructured Carlton Davis' contract to free up $4.5M in cap room — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 18, 2024

Why it Matters

When the Lions initially acquired Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they took on his substantial $14 million salary which included a cap hit of $14.35 million. At the time, we suggested that the contract would likely be restructured and that is exactly what has happened.

Here is what the new contract looks like. As you can see, the cap hit for 2024 went from $14.35 million down to $9.85 million.

Year Age Base Salary Prorated Signing Bonus Per Game Roster Bonus Cap Number Cap % Dead Money Cap Savings 2024 28 $8,000,000 $1,500,000 $500,000 $9,852,941 3.8% $6,000,000 $3,852,941 2025 29 Void $1,500,000 Void $4,500,000 1.7% $4,500,000 $0 2026 30 Void $1,500,000 Void $0 0.0% $3,000,000 ($3,000,000) 2027 31 Void $1,500,000 Void $0 0.0% $1,500,000 ($1,500,000)

Total: Base Salary: $8,000,000, Prorated Signing Bonus: $6,000,000, Per Game Roster Bonus: $500,000, Cap Number: $14,352,941

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ strategic move to restructure Carlton Davis III’s contract has significantly alleviated their financial burden for the upcoming season. By reducing his cap hit from $14.35 million to $9.85 million, the Lions have gained a crucial $4.5 million in cap space, which could be pivotal in enhancing their roster and maintaining financial flexibility for future signings and contract negotiations.