A while back we reported that it looked like Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah would be changing numbers for the 2021 season.

Now, it looks like we have confirmation that Okudah will no longer be wearing No. 30 for the Lions as those jerseys are on sale in the official NFL Store.

But the dead giveaway is that the NFL Store is now selling Jeff Okudah No. 23 jerseys for the regular price.

Nation, will you be picking up one of these No. 23 Okudah jerseys?

