Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD [Video]

Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD: Take a look as the Lions pull off a little bit of trickeration against Seahawks!

Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD

Another game, another trickeration for the Detroit Lions. Last week, it was a fake punt that helped propel the Lions to a 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and 10 days later, OC Ben Johnson dialed up a flea-flicker that worked to perfection.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TDFlea-Flicker Alert!!!Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Keep it Going!
Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD

Flea-Flicker Alert!!!

Take a look as Jared Goff and the Lions offense clown the Seattle Seahawks with a perfect flea-flicker that results in a 36-yard touchdown for Kalif Raymond. It's safe to say that Raymond was slightly open!

Why it Matters

After going down 7-0 on the opening drive of the game, the Detroit Lions stormed back with two touchdowns, both via the arm of Jared Goff, who was brilliant in the first half. As it stands, the Lions lead the Seahawks 14-7 at halftime. To make things better, the Lions get the ball to open up the second half.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Trick Play Success: The Detroit Lions continue to make waves with their well-executed trick plays. Last week, it was a fake punt that contributed to their thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and this time, Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson unleashed a perfectly executed flea-flicker.
  2. Jared Goff's Brilliance: In the first half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Jared Goff demonstrated his brilliance by orchestrating two touchdown drives.
  3. Halftime Lead: Despite conceding an early 7-0 lead to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions roared back, securing a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jared Goff is closing in on NFL record

Bottom Line: Keep it Going!

The Lions' ability to execute trick plays, Jared Goff's exceptional performance, and their halftime lead against the Seahawks are all indicative of a team on the rise. As they look to build on their first-half success, the Lions are poised to make a statement and continue their winning ways in this game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?