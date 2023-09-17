Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD [Video]

Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD

Another game, another trickeration for the Detroit Lions. Last week, it was a fake punt that helped propel the Lions to a 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and 10 days later, OC Ben Johnson dialed up a flea-flicker that worked to perfection.

Flea-Flicker Alert!!!

Take a look as Jared Goff and the Lions offense clown the Seattle Seahawks with a perfect flea-flicker that results in a 36-yard touchdown for Kalif Raymond. It's safe to say that Raymond was slightly open!

Why it Matters

After going down 7-0 on the opening drive of the game, the Detroit Lions stormed back with two touchdowns, both via the arm of Jared Goff, who was brilliant in the first half. As it stands, the Lions lead the Seahawks 14-7 at halftime. To make things better, the Lions get the ball to open up the second half.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Trick Play Success: The Detroit Lions continue to make waves with their well-executed trick plays. Last week, it was a fake punt that contributed to their thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and this time, Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson unleashed a perfectly executed flea-flicker. Jared Goff's Brilliance: In the first half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Jared Goff demonstrated his brilliance by orchestrating two touchdown drives. Halftime Lead: Despite conceding an early 7-0 lead to the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions roared back, securing a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Bottom Line: Keep it Going!

The Lions' ability to execute trick plays, Jared Goff's exceptional performance, and their halftime lead against the Seahawks are all indicative of a team on the rise. As they look to build on their first-half success, the Lions are poised to make a statement and continue their winning ways in this game.