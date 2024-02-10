Detroit Lions DBs Coach Brian Duker is Heading to the Miami Dolphins

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins are set to welcome Detroit Lions DBs coach Brian Duker into their ranks as the new secondary coach/pass game coordinator. This news comes as a surprise, especially after earlier reports suggested that the Lions were poised to retain their entire coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Duker's Journey in the NFL

Duker has been a rising star in the coaching realm, having spent the last three seasons with the Lions, with his most recent role being the defensive backs coach. Initially joining the team in 2021 as a defensive assistant, Duker had previously connected with the Lions' coaching staff during his time as an intern for the Cleveland Browns in 2015, when Lions‘ current defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was serving as an assistant secondary coach.

In 2022, Duker was promoted to safeties coach, taking on expanded responsibilities after Aubry Pleasant‘s departure. His leadership and expertise were further recognized in 2023 with his promotion to defensive backs coach, a role augmented by the hiring of Dre Bly to assist with the cornerbacks.

