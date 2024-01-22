Detroit Lions Divisional Playoff game draws massive television audience on NBC

Ratings boom: The Detroit Lions Divisional Playoff game draws huge audience on NBC

The Detroit Lions are undeniably experiencing a magical season, securing their division title for the first time in 30 years and subsequently winning two playoff games; the latter achievement hasn't been accomplished since Detroit's last championship season of 1957. The fan support has been outstanding, with Ford Field packed for both home games, and there has been widespread viewership on television, attracting plenty of attention across the country and in metro Detroit.

NBC's broadcast was the most-watched Divisional game in 30 years

According to the released data, Sunday's television broadcast on NBC featuring the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the most-watched NFL Divisional playoff game on the network in 30 years with an average audience of 40.4 million viewers. Unsurprisingly, Detroit led all United States television markets in viewership for the game, boasting a remarkable 40.5 rating with a 77 share.

Bottom Line: The Lions are must-see TV

For those who weren't among the fortunate 66,201 fans at Ford Field yesterday, the game was a must-see appointment on television.

Now, there's just one obstacle standing in Detroit's way of their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history. They will face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this coming Sunday evening, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM.