Detroit Lions Fans at General Motors receive major assist

The Detroit Lions fans who work at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Flint just got a major assist for Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Detroit Lions have advanced to the NFC Championship game, with only the San Francisco 49ers standing between them and the franchise's first-ever trip to the Super Bowl. The entire Motor City is eagerly anticipating the game, and the General Motors Assembly plant in Flint is showing support by delaying their production for the third shift a bit later than usual, allowing workers a chance to watch the game.

Detroit Lions fans at the General Motors Assembly plant workers in Flint will have a chance to watch the game

GM wrote the following on social media:

“We recognize the Detroit Lions playing in an NFC Championship game as a rare, unique opportunity that warrants this temporary schedule adjustment to allow employees to enjoy the game and to make it to work on time.”

UAW Local 598 Shop Chairman Eric Welter states that GM employees are naturally thrilled about the Lions' success

“It's Lions gear everywhere and everyone's pretty excited,” Welter said. “It's a time in Michigan that hasn't ever occurred before and I'm expecting many employers to do what they can to support that. We were probably early, but I'd imagine everyone else will do something to accommodate it.”

“They don’t want to work it anyhow, so no one is complaining about losing the hour’s pay,” Welter said. “It’s not an hour of their regular 40 hours, it’s their overtime, so they’ll make it up somewhere else.”

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions fans everywhere are excited

An unprecedented excitement has been sweeping through the Detroit sports community, reminiscent of the legendary runs by the Detroit Red Wings to the Stanley Cup Finals and the Detroit Tigers advancing to the World Series.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara at 6:30 PM. Will the Lions make history by advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history?