Detroit Lions fans boo awful, confusing Thanksgiving Halftime Show

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
If you happened to tune in for Thursday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, you saw quite the first half as the Bills took a 17-14 lead into halftime. But for those of you who watched the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, you were almost certainly disappointed. According to multiple reports, the fans at Ford Field were upset and confused as the show, which featured Bebe Rexha, did not even take place on the field.

How did Detroit Lions fans react to the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?

According to Benjamin Raven, fans at Ford Field were booing the halftime show as they could not even tell where the music was coming from.

Let’s hope next year was better because this halftime show was trash.

