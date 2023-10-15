Detroit Lions fans invade Raymond James Stadium for 20-6 beatdown [Video]

Detroit Lions fans invade Raymond James Stadium for 20-6 beatdown

Let me begin by saying that the Detroit Lions have the most hardcore fans in the National Football League. I have been saying this for decades, and now that they have a true contender, those fans are representing not only at Ford Field but also at whatever road stadium the Lions are playing at. That was proven once again as fans wearing Honolulu blue and silver invaded Raymond James Stadium to watch the Lions destroy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions fans ROCK!

If you happened to tune in for today's game, you were able to hear the Lions fans in full force as they were loud when the Buccaneers had the ball. In fact, as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter, you could hear the Lions fans chanting “Let's Go Lions” loud and clear.

Following the game, the Lions themselves released the following video to show some of their loyal fans who invaded Raymond James Stadium.

Here is a video of Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone acknowledging the fans who made the trip to Tampa for today's game.

Why it Matters

Lions fans are doing their thing and the players and coaches are noticing and are thankful for the support. Whether it be at home or on the road, the fans are bringing their A-game to do whatever they can to help the Lions win.