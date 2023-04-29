Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions fans react to D’Andre Swift trade

By Chris Lavallee
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Swift trade was written on the wall after the Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday Night.

Detroit Lions fans react to trading D'Andre Swift

Swift was drafted 35th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Swift played three seasons with the Lions appearing in 40 games, he had 364 carries for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns; he also caught 156 passes for 1,198 yards and scored seven receiving touchdowns. Last season for the Lions he played in 14 games, he carried the ball 99 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns; he also caught 8 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Here is a sampling form the reactions to the Swift trade:

Bottom Line

The Lions now have lost two of their running backs from last season, and have two new guys, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Was this the right move? That remains to be seen, but I think the Lions got a lot better and Gibbs could be a scary weapon in this offense.

