Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 14 Edition

The Detroit Lions experienced a minor setback in Week 12 with their Thanksgiving Day defeat, slightly impacting their NFC position. However, they quickly rebounded with an impressive victory against the Saints, and they now have a solid 9-3 record and the top spot in the NFC North. This performance positions them as the third seed in the conference, closely trailing the San Francisco 49ers for the second seed. As the Lions gear up for their Week 14 showdown against the Chicago Bears, it's a pivotal time to reevaluate and refresh forecasts for the remainder of the Lions' regular-season schedule.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 5 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record in 2023.

Thursday

Sep. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20pm ET W 21-20 Sunday

Sep. 17 Seattle Seahawks 1:00pm ET L 37-31(OT) Sunday

Sep. 24 Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm ET W 20-6 Thursday

Sep. 28 at Green Bay Packers 8:15pm ET W 34-20 Sunday

Oct. 8 Carolina Panthers 1:00pm ET W 42-24 Sunday

Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25pm ET W 20-6 Sunday

Oct. 22 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00pm ET L 38-6 Monday

Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15pm ET W 26-14 Sunday

Nov. 5 BYE Sunday

Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05pm ET W 41-38 Sunday

Nov. 19 Chicago Bears 1:00pm ET W 31-26 Thursday

Nov. 23 Green Bay Packers 12:30pm ET L 29-22 Sunday

Dec. 3 at New Orleans Saints 1:00pm ET W 33-28 Sunday

Dec. 10 at Chicago Bears 1:00pm ET FOX W 27-23 Saturday

Dec. 16 Denver Broncos 8:15pm ET NFLN W 27-20 Sunday

Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm ET FOX L 24-20 Saturday

Dec. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 8:15pm ET ESPN/ABC L 31-24 Sunday

Jan. 7 Minnesota Vikings Time TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 6 W 30-23

NFC NORTH CHAMPS!!!

If the Detroit Lions manage to secure 12 wins in the 2023 season, it would be a milestone achievement, almost enabling them to capture the NFC North title and secure one of the prestigious top seeds in the NFC. Such a triumph would be particularly monumental as it would signify the first time since 1993 that the Lions have clinched this division, marking a significant and historic achievement in the annals of the franchise's history.

Bottom Line: Keep Pushing Forward

The Detroit Lions' journey in the 2023 NFL season is shaping up to be a historic one. If they achieve the forecasted 12 wins, it would not only secure the NFC North title for the first time since 1993 but also position them as one of the top contenders in the NFC. Folks, it has already been a special season, let's continue to enjoy the ride!