Date of Detroit Lions’ Germany Game Officially Revealed

Detroit Lions fans can officially start planning their trip to Germany.

The NFL has announced that Detroit’s 2026 International Series matchup in Munich will take place on November 15, 2026 at Allianz Arena, the home stadium of FC Bayern Munich.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Lions headed overseas for major international showcase

The Germany game will mark one of the biggest international appearances in franchise history as the Lions continue growing into one of the NFL’s premier global brands.

The opponent for Detroit’s Munich matchup will not be officially revealed until Wednesday morning.

However, the date and television details are now locked in.

According to sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan, FOX acquired the broadcast rights for the Munich game and plans to air a tripleheader that day.

“Fox acquired rights to NFL Munich game and will air a triple header that day, the first for any broadcaster,” Kaplan reported.

That means Detroit’s international game will be part of a historic NFL television slate.

Fox acquired rights to NFL Munich game and will air a triple header that day, the first for any broadcaster — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) May 11, 2026

Full Detroit Lions schedule coming soon

The Lions’ Germany game announcement comes just days before the full 2026 NFL schedule release, which is set for Thursday night.

Detroit already knew it would play overseas this season, but fans now officially know when the game will happen.

A November international trip could create some interesting scheduling dynamics for the Lions, especially considering the physical toll of overseas travel late in the season.

Still, the opportunity to showcase the franchise on an international stage is another sign of how far the organization has come under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Now, fans just wait to learn who Detroit will face in Munich.