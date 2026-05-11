MLB Insider Provides Unfortunate Trade Deadline Update for Detroit Tigers Fans

The Detroit Tigers are still hanging around in the American League Central race, but a recent report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale has raised concerns about where this season could be heading.

According to the report, Nightengale listed the Tigers as a team to watch as potential sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

That is not where Detroit expected to be entering mid-May.

Injuries Have Completely Changed the Season

At 19-22, the Tigers are just 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central. That gap is hardly insurmountable.

The problem is everything happening around the standings.

Detroit’s roster has been hammered by injuries over the last several weeks, especially on the pitching side. The Tigers are currently dealing with injuries to:

Tarik Skubal

Justin Verlander

Casey Mize

Will Vest

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit is also serving a suspension to offseason addition Framber Valdez, further stretching an already depleted pitching staff.

The biggest blow, of course, came when Skubal underwent elbow surgery after once again looking like one of the best pitchers in baseball early in the season.

Can Detroit Stay Alive Until Reinforcements Arrive?

That is now the defining question for this Tigers team.

Manager A.J. Hinch has already been forced into bullpen games, emergency pitching plans, and constant roster shuffling just to survive the first six weeks of the season.

The Tigers still have enough talent to make a run if they can simply stay close in the standings until some of their key players return.

But if the losses continue piling up over the next month or two, the conversation could quickly shift from buying at the deadline to selling.

That would be a brutal development for a fanbase that entered 2026 believing this team could legitimately compete for a division title.

Scott Harris Facing Massive Decisions

If Detroit remains under .500 heading into July, president of baseball operations Scott Harris could face difficult choices regarding veterans and expiring contracts.

The Tigers still have time to turn things around. Being only 1.5 games out in May is far from a death sentence.

But Nightengale’s report is a reminder that the rest of baseball is beginning to watch Detroit very carefully.

And unless this battered roster can stabilize soon, the Tigers could become one of the most fascinating teams at the trade deadline for all the wrong reasons.