NFL Reveals First Sunday Night Football Game of 2026 Season

The NFL has officially started rolling out pieces of the 2026 regular season schedule.

And the league is opening with a massive NFC rivalry under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

According to the official announcement, the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Giants vs. Cowboys opens primetime slate

It is not surprising the NFL chose one of its biggest rivalries to help kick off the new season.

The Cowboys remain one of the league’s biggest television draws, while the Giants are hoping to take a major step forward behind quarterback Jaxson Dart after an aggressive offseason overhaul.

The matchup will also serve as the Giants’ home opener, adding even more intrigue to an already high-profile primetime battle.

NFL schedule release officially underway

The Week 1 Sunday Night Football reveal marks the beginning of what has become an annual NFL tradition, with select games slowly leaking out ahead of the full schedule announcement.

The complete 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released Wednesday night.

That announcement is expected to include all dates, kickoff times, primetime matchups, and international games.

For Detroit Lions fans, there is especially high interest this year because Detroit is scheduled to play in Germany during the upcoming season.

The NFL is expected to reveal the full international slate Wednesday morning on Good Morning Football before unveiling the full schedule later that evening.

Detroit Lions primetime outlook remains storyline

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Lions entering the schedule release is how often Detroit will appear in primetime.

The Lions played five primetime games last season after appearing in six the previous year. Following a 9-8 finish and missing the playoffs in 2025, some have wondered whether Detroit could see a slight reduction.

At the same time, Dan Campbell’s team remains one of the NFL’s most popular national draws.

By Thursday night, Lions fans will finally have their answers.