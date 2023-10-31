Detroit Lions get awful news regarding LS Scott Daly: How he will be replaced

Detroit Lions get awful news regarding LS Scott Daly

During the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, long snapper Scott Daly suffered a knee injury following Riley Patterson's final field goal attempt. Unfortunately, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell announced the awful news that the injury will sideline Daly for the remainder of the season.

A Tough Loss For The Lions

Campbell provided an update on Daly's condition, revealing that he will require surgery, which likely means a trip to the injured reserve list. Campbell acknowledged Daly's significant contributions to the team, emphasizing that long snappers like Daly are often underappreciated until a setback occurs.

“He’s going to need surgery,” Campbell said. “It’s a tough one to lose. I’m glad you brought him up because he’s been—nobody really talks about Daly. And you don’t talk about the long snapper unless something bad happens, and we hadn’t talked about Daly since Mule was gone. […] Daly, just grew from there. He took the challenge and just grew. He’s been a steady rock for us and he’s improved every year. He’s having the best year that we’ve had. So it hurts. It’s going to hurt to lose him. He’s been really good for us. We’ll figure all of that out and we’ll move forward.”

How will the Lions replace Scott Daly?

Daly's consistent performance and improvement over the years have made him a crucial asset to the Lions, making his absence a notable loss for the team. The young long snapper had won a training camp battle against Lions legend Don Muhlbach and former Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide, who was released during the preseason and is currently a free agent. I would expect that the Lions will re-sign McQuaide in the coming days.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly sustained a knee injury in Week 8. He will likely need surgery and may be placed on injured reserve. Daly's consistent and improved performance has been a valuable asset to the team.

Bottom Line – The Show Must Go On

Scott Daly's injury is a tough blow for the Detroit Lions, especially considering his consistent and improved performance over the years. However, the team must move forward and find a replacement to ensure that their special teams remain effective. As the season unfolds, the Lions will face the challenge head-on and strive for success despite this setback.