Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes says he tried to trade up for player in Round 1

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 41 overall pick to select DT Levi Onwuzurike out of Washington.

But according to Lions GM Brad Holmes, who spoke to the media following the third round of the draft, he tried to trade back into Round 1 on Thursday to get Onwuzurike.

From Lions Wire:

“He’s been one of my favorite players in the draft,” Holmes said of Onwuzurike. “We did make some attempts to get back up there and then obviously, it didn’t fall through, and then we made some attempts earlier. We made a few attempts to get him, but it’s just sometimes the draft gods smile on you a little bit and bless you with what you were wanting.”

“He’s a scheme fit,” Holmes explained. “He’s very explosive, very talented. He’s one that I identified early on in the process, I’d say you know back from 2019 when he was still playing and even when he had his opt-out, still just kind of refreshing on his film again last year.”

After watching and listening to Onwuzurike talk about how he wants to play, it is no surprise that Holmes and Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted him so badly.

