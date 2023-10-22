Detroit Lions have historically bad 1st Half vs. Ravens

Heading into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the 5-1 Detroit Lions had been looking like one of the best teams in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, the Lions looked a lot more like the Lions of old during the first half as they were dominated to the tune of 28-0. In fact, the Lions were outgained 355-97 in total yards and 18-4 in first downs during the first half of play.

What went wrong?

Absolutely nothing went right for the Lions in the first half as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense did whatever they wanted to against the Lions' defense. In fact, the only time the Lions stopped the Ravens was when Jackson fumbled and Aidan Hutchinson recovered it.

Offensively, Detroit did virtually nothing as Jared Goff looked extremely uncomfortable for the entire half.

According to the FOX broadcast, the 28-0 halftime deficit is the largest the Lions have had since 1991 against Washington.

Bottom Line: A Half to Forget

The Detroit Lions' first-half performance against the Baltimore Ravens was one to forget, as they fell into a 28-0 hole. Their struggles on both sides of the ball highlight the challenging day they faced, making it one of the most challenging halves they've had in decades.