Next Man Up: Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive Players Against the Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday afternoon brings a clash between the 5-1 Detroit Lions and the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the Lions will be without some key players, including LG Jonah Jackson and RB David Montgomery, who have been ruled out for the game. This sets the stage for the Lions to once again put their “Next Man Up” philosophy into action, relying on their depth chart to step up and perform. Let's take a closer look at how the Lions' depth chart is shaping up for today's matchup.

Another key player who will be missing this Sunday is CB Jerry Jacobs. Jacobs has been a key piece of the Lions' secondary, and his absence will definitely be felt.

Brian Branch's return to the lineup this week offers a much-needed boost to the Lions' secondary. This could pave the way for either Will Harris or Ifeatu Melifonwu to step up and make an impact in Jerry Jacobs' absence.

The Lions will face a formidable challenge in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remains one of the NFL's most dynamic rushing threats, particularly when plays break down.

“You’re talking about two guys that are playing at a high level. And just like I said about Lamar, those two guys you just talked about are going to make some plays. This is the NFL. It’s a lot of good players in this League. I don’t know for a fact, but I think Geno (Smith) just signed a huge deal,” said Aaron Glenn. “That’s the reason why you sign those guys to that, and we all know what (Patrick) Mahomes is. So man, we do everything we can to contain these guys. But the reality is, they’re going to make some plays. I don’t know why everybody thinks that this is Pop Warner football and those guys are — you can just stop them. But we’re going to do our best to do that and contain them.”

After going through a pre game workout on the field in Baltimore, CB Jerry Jacobs has been ruled out for todays game against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/iaPXdRO0vp — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) October 22, 2023

Here is the full list of Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactive Players