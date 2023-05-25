Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell outdoes Brad Holmes with hilarious t-shirt

By W.G. Brady
11
0

The Detroit Lions are holding OTAs this week in Allen Park, and head coach Dan Campbell was rocking a hilarious t-shirt during this pre-practice presser. At the 2023 NFL Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes was wearing a hoodie with a photo of Campbell on it, and on Thursday, Campbell returned the favor. In fact, Campbell outdid Holmes.

Dan Campbell Brad Holmes Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell rocks hilarious t-shirt to Detroit Lions OTAs

As you can see in the photo below, Campbell wore a t-shirt on Thursday that features a photo of Holmes. But, if you look closer, you will notice that it is a photo of Holmes wearing his Campbell hoodie, which is freaking awesome!

Bottom Line: Campbell and Holmes have a great relationship

Ever since Holmes and Campbell were hired by the Lions, they have continued to build what appears to be an amazing GM/Head Coach relationship. Both men seem to be on the same page when it comes to building a roster, which is extremely important for an NFL team. Now that Campbell and Holmes have both worn clothing featuring each other, what is next?

Year 2 Expectations for Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Year 2 Expectations for Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions fans should prepare themselves for a breakout season from Aidan Hutchinson in 2023.
