Thursday, March 19, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay's recent comments

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted to be traded by the Detroit Lions.

In a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Slay revealed the one main interaction with Patricia which caused his not to respect his head coach.

If you missed that, please click the link below:

Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

Birkett reached out to Patricia and got the following statement emailed back to him from a Lions spokesperson.

“Over the last two seasons, Darius and I have had multiple conversations in private that I believed were constructive and satisfactory,” the statement read. “My discussions with athletes are confidential and I won’t comment on anything discussed with our players in a team meeting. I appreciate his hard work and wish he and his family all the success in Philadelphia.”

Nation, how you feel about this whole situation?

 

