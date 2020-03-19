Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted to be traded by the Detroit Lions.

In a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Slay revealed the one main interaction with Patricia which caused his not to respect his head coach.

- Advertisement -

If you missed that, please click the link below:

- Advertisement -

Birkett reached out to Patricia and got the following statement emailed back to him from a Lions spokesperson.

“Over the last two seasons, Darius and I have had multiple conversations in private that I believed were constructive and satisfactory,” the statement read. “My discussions with athletes are confidential and I won’t comment on anything discussed with our players in a team meeting. I appreciate his hard work and wish he and his family all the success in Philadelphia.”

Nation, how you feel about this whole situation?