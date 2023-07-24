Merch
Detroit Lions host QB Teddy Bridgewater for visit

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions, in their ongoing quest to strengthen their roster, welcomed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a free-agent visit. This comes after an earlier attempt to land Bridgewater ahead of the NFL draft fell through despite a ‘strong contract offer'. The Lions instead drafted Hendon Hooker in the third round. However, with Hooker beginning camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list and his return to the field still undetermined, Bridgewater is once again in the Lions' sights.

Lions host QB Teddy Bridgewater for visit

Nate Sudfeld, the current backup quarterback, holds strong, with coach Campbell praising his value as a reserve quarterback. While Bridgewater's visit doesn't guarantee a contract will be offered, or signed, this is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Key Points

  • Teddy Bridgewater was hosted by the Detroit Lions for a free-agent visit.
  • Earlier talks of Bridgewater joining the Lions fell through after the draft of Hendon Hooker.
  • With Hooker starting camp on the NFI list, Bridgewater is back in consideration.
  • The Lions currently have Nate Sudfeld as their backup quarterback, but Bridgewater's visit introduces potential competition.

Bottom Line – Always Looking To Improve

The Lions' decision to host Bridgewater illustrates their intent to continue improving their roster. While the move doesn't guarantee a signed deal, it's a clear sign of their ongoing efforts to secure the best talent for the team. Regardless of the outcome, the Lions are demonstrating a proactive approach to scouting and securing potential talent, ensuring the roar of the team continues to echo throughout the NFL.

