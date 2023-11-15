Detroit Lions Injury Report: 7 Players included on initial Week 11 report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-2 on the season when they host the last-place Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 11, and as you are about to see, they are dealing with a few issues.

Detroit Lions Initial Week 11 Injury Report

Here is the full injury report for Wednesday, November 15. As you can see, Isaiah Buggs (illness) and Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) did not practice at all on Wednesday. Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), Levi Onwuzurike (hip), and Kalif Raymond (ankle) were all limited.