Detroit Lions Injury Report: 7 Players included on initial Week 11 report
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-2 on the season when they host the last-place Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 11, and as you are about to see, they are dealing with a few issues.
Detroit Lions Initial Week 11 Injury Report
Here is the full injury report for Wednesday, November 15. As you can see, Isaiah Buggs (illness) and Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) did not practice at all on Wednesday. Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), Levi Onwuzurike (hip), and Kalif Raymond (ankle) were all limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Isaiah Buggs
|DT
|illness
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|wrist/ankle
|NP
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hand
|LP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DT
|hip
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|ankle
|LP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|ribs
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/back
|FP