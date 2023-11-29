Detroit Lions Injury Report: Wednesday, Nov. 29

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions, who are 8-3 on the season, will look to rebound from a tough Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints. With a win, the Lions will move one step closer to an NFC North crown, which is a huge accomplishment considering they have not won their division since the 1993 season. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 13 Injury report.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The initial injury report of the week has been released, and as you can see below, the Detroit Lions are dealing with some issues heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Saints. Included in the report, as expected, is LB Alex Anzalone. Anzalone injured his hand on Thanksgiving Day against the Packers, and Dan Campbell said he will miss some time. On the bright side, LG Jonah Jackson returned to practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alex Anzalone LB hand NP Jonah Jackson G ankle/wrist LP David Montgomery RB foot LP Tracy Walker S shoulder LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand FP Frank Ragnow C back/toe FP

Why it Matters

The Lions were a solid favorite to beat the Packers and move to 9-2 on the season, but Jordan Love and company had other plans as they walked away with a 29-22 road victory. With that being said, one thing the Lions have been very good at under head coach Dan Campbell is bouncing back after losses. If the Lions can take down the Saints, they will solidify themselves not only in the NFC North but in the NFC Playoff standings.

Bottom Line: Weather the Storm

Losses are going to happen in the NFL, but the good teams find a way to right the ship a quickly as possible, and that is exactly what the Lions need to do this coming Sunday. Look for Dan Campbell to have his team ready to roll when they take on the Saints.