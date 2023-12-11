Detroit Lions Injury Update: Dan Campbell gives the latest on Frank Ragnow's Week 15 availability

The Detroit Lions are facing a moment of uncertainty regarding the availability of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. Head Coach Dan Campbell has indicated that Ragnow's status remains “to be determined,” following his absence in the recent 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“He’s improving,” Campbell said. “But there again, I won’t know for a little bit here.”

Why it Matters

Ragnow's replacement, Graham Glasgow, has been commendable this season, but his involvement in a critical fumbled quarterback-center exchange that resulted in a Bears touchdown underscores the importance of Ragnow's role in the team. Campbell notes Ragnow is improving, but his participation in Week 15's game remains unclear. Ragnow's potential return could significantly bolster the Lions' offensive line, providing a much-needed lift as they prepare to face the Broncos.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Frank Ragnow's status for the Broncos game is uncertain. His absence was felt in the loss to the Bears. Ragnow's return could significantly boost the Lions' offense.

The Bottom Line – A Crucial Waiting Game

The Detroit Lions are currently in a crucial phase of waiting and anticipation regarding Frank Ragnow's availability for their next game. His potential return could be a game-changer, bringing stability and strength back to the Lions' offensive line. However, the team must also prepare for the possibility of his continued absence, highlighting the need for adaptability and depth within the squad. The outcome of this situation will not only affect the game against the Broncos but could also set the tone for the Lions' performance in the remaining season.