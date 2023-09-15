Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal in jeopardy of missing multiple weeks following ‘episode’ in practice

Josh Paschal in jeopardy of missing multiple weeks

In the lead-up to their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions find themselves grappling with a double injury blow that could significantly impact their performance. Left tackle Taylor Decker is sidelined with an ankle injury, while versatile defensive lineman Josh Paschal could miss multiple weeks of action after an unexpected “episode” at practice.

On the defensive front, the Lions received another setback as versatile lineman Josh Paschal experienced what can only be described as an “episode” during Thursday's practice session. This unforeseen incident has raised concerns about his availability, with the potential of Paschal missing multiple weeks. Head coach Dan Campbell offered insights into the situation, stating, “We’ll know more today, but there is a chance he’ll be out a little bit. But I don’t think this is something that is a season-ending type deal.”

The Detroit Lions find themselves facing an uphill battle with injuries to key personnel as they prepare for their home opener. The challenges posed by the absence of Taylor Decker and the uncertainty surrounding Josh Paschal's condition will test the team's resolve. However, in the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, adaptability is a prized asset, and the Lions will need to harness it to overcome these hurdles and secure victory against the Seattle Seahawks.