Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial home game against the Seattle Seahawks, but they might have to do it without their veteran offensive tackle, Taylor Decker. Decker has been grappling with an ankle injury, an unfortunate aftermath of the regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Taylor Decker?

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, offered some insights into Decker's condition but refrained from painting an overly optimistic picture regarding his availability for the upcoming game. In Coach Campbell's own words, “Deck, he's a little less than questionable,” Campbell said. “We'll just see where he's at tomorrow. He is getting better, so that's encouraging.”

How Would the Lions Replace Decker?

The potential absence of Decker leaves a void in the Lions' offensive line, a position that cannot be understated. As I wrote on Thursday, in the event that Decker cannot play, Penei Sewell is expected to shift from the right tackle to the left, with Matt Nelson stepping in on the right side. Playing left tackle in the NFL is nothing new to Sewell, as he had to do it as a rookie while Decker recovered from an injury.

The Detroit Lions face a critical decision regarding Taylor Decker's participation in their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks. The impact of this decision extends beyond the individual player, affecting the team's offensive dynamics. The Lions must prepare for various scenarios and remain agile in their approach to secure a favorable outcome. It sounds like Decker will probably sit this one out, which means it's the next man up.