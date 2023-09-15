Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability vs. Seahawks

Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability: Find out what Campbell said at Friday's press conference.

Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial home game against the Seattle Seahawks, but they might have to do it without their veteran offensive tackle, Taylor Decker. Decker has been grappling with an ankle injury, an unfortunate aftermath of the regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability vs. SeahawksWhat Did Dan Campbell Say About Taylor Decker?How Would the Lions Replace Decker?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Shuffling the Deck
Taylor Decker Uber Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Taylor Decker Injury Update Dan Campbell gives final update on Taylor Decker’s availability

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Taylor Decker?

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, offered some insights into Decker's condition but refrained from painting an overly optimistic picture regarding his availability for the upcoming game. In Coach Campbell's own words, “Deck, he's a little less than questionable,” Campbell said. “We'll just see where he's at tomorrow. He is getting better, so that's encouraging.”

How Would the Lions Replace Decker?

The potential absence of Decker leaves a void in the Lions' offensive line, a position that cannot be understated. As I wrote on Thursday, in the event that Decker cannot play, Penei Sewell is expected to shift from the right tackle to the left, with Matt Nelson stepping in on the right side. Playing left tackle in the NFL is nothing new to Sewell, as he had to do it as a rookie while Decker recovered from an injury.

Read More

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson reveals key to beating Seahawks

Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs opens up about being inactive vs. Chiefs

D'Andre Swift helps out Detroit Lions with explosion for Philadelphia Eagles

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker's availability for the game against the Seattle Seahawks is uncertain due to an ankle injury.
  2. Head Coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Decker's progress but did not confirm his participation.
  3. If Decker is unable to play, Penei Sewell is expected to take his place on the left tackle position, with Matt Nelson filling in on the right.

Bottom Line – Shuffling the Deck

The Detroit Lions face a critical decision regarding Taylor Decker's participation in their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks. The impact of this decision extends beyond the individual player, affecting the team's offensive dynamics. The Lions must prepare for various scenarios and remain agile in their approach to secure a favorable outcome. It sounds like Decker will probably sit this one out, which means it's the next man up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?