The Detroit Lions may have lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season but there is a solid amount of chatter that they are better than most people think.

After going down 31-14, the Lions stormed back before coming up just short as the Eagles walked away with a 38-35 win at Ford Field.

With Week 1 in the books, all of the national publications are releasing their latest power rankings, including Nate Davis of USA Today.

Detroit Lions jump up in latest NFL Power Rankings

On Tuesday, Davis released his Week 2 NFL Power Rankings and you may be surprised to see that he moved the Detroit Lions up five places from No. 23 to No. 18, despite their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

From USA Today:

18. Lions (23): The arrow has been trending up since last season, through “Hard Knocks” and into the opener, when they gave one of the NFC’s best teams all it could handle. Eventually, Detroit has to turn its promise into wins, but don’t be surprised if Dan Campbell’s crew hangs around the playoff picture into January.

Up next for the Lions will be the Washington Commanders, who they will host this coming Sunday at Ford Field.

According to Davis, the Commanders are currently ranked No. 19 (up from No. 26) in his latest Power Rankings, following their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

19. Commanders (26): Off to a 1-0 start, Washington stands to benefit significantly from Dallas’ troubles … as well as rookie WR Jahan Dotson’s emergence.