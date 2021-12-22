Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson wins NFC award

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, there was some talk about how the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not bringing back Matt Prater (who now plays for the Cardinals) for the 2021 season.

Well, Lions kicker Riley Patterson must have taken that personally as he connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points during a 30-12 win over the Cardinals.

For his efforts, Patterson has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congrats, Riley!

Congrats on your first NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award @rileypatterson7❗️ pic.twitter.com/xl0IQcqPGd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2021