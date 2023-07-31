Detroit Lions land Grover Stewart in proposed trade

Training camp is well underway for the Detroit Lions, and their roster, from top to bottom, looks stronger than it has in a very long time. With that being said, the team still has holes to fill, and according to some, adding a starting-caliber defensive lineman to the mix would be a good idea. According to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, the Lions should trade for defensive tackle, Grover Stewart.

Lions land Grover Stewart in proposed trade

In his recent article, Ballentine listed one trade each NFL team should make before the 2023 season starts, and he believes the Lions should trade for Grover Stewart. Here is a summary of what Ballentine has to say about the potential trade.

In the proposed trade, the Lions would acquire Stewart and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts.

In exchange, the Colts receive a 2024 third-round pick from the Lions.

This move would be seen as a big step for the Lions, who have been struggling with their defense despite having one of the best offenses last season.

Last season, the Lions improved their defense by overhauling the secondary and drafting Jack Campbell in the first round. Despite this, the defensive line remained weak, especially in the interior.

Grover Stewart, a versatile veteran who played alongside DeForest Buckner with the Colts, would significantly strengthen the Lions' defensive line. Last season, Stewart recorded 70 tackles, including nine for loss.

