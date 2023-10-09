Detroit Lions land HUGE wide receiver in latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

As the 2023 NFL season marches on, football fans can't help but glance toward the future. And for Detroit Lions supporters, the future is starting to take shape even before the current season hits its stride. The 2024 NFL Mock Drafts have already started making their rounds, offering a glimpse into the potential stars of tomorrow. In a recent mock draft by Jeff Risdon, he sent shockwaves through Lions Nation with his choice for the No. 25 overall pick, selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze out of the University of Washington.

Rome Odunze: A Star in the Making

Risdon's choice of Rome Odunze as the Lions‘ first-round pick is intriguing for several reasons. Here is what he had to say about Odunze being a good fit for Detroit:

Odunze brings a lot of traits that the Lions covet. He’s fiercely competitive, above-average athletically and smart on and off the field. Those boxes all get checked with the Huskies standout.

Then there’s the act of actually playing wide receiver. Odunze does that very well, too. He’s a bigger wideout at 6-foot-3 and a solidly built 215 pounds. He’s got strong hands and excellent timing on catching balls away from his frame and contested catch situations. While he doesn’t play to it often, Odunze has run a 4.34 40-yard dash and has decent agility for a receiver of his size. He’s tough to tackle.

In Detroit, Odunze would boost up the starting role currently held by Josh Reynolds, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

A Glimpse into the Lions' Future

In Jeff Risdon's mock draft scenario, Odunze would step into a crucial role in Detroit. As the Lions look to bolster their wide receiver corps, he could provide an immediate impact. With the potential departure of Josh Reynolds, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season, Odunze could be the dynamic playmaker the team needs.