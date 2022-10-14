Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?

Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.

But, in Week 5, Goff came back down to earth, and now the doubts are creeping back up.

On Thursday, Glynn Morgan of NBC Sports released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft and he currently believes the Detroit Lions will select their QB of the future with the No. 4 overall pick.

With the No. 4 overall pick, Morgan has the Lions selecting QB Bryce Young out of Alabama.

Incumbent quarterback Jared Goff will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, the Lions have a possible out clause in Goff’s contract after this season ends. Releasing Goff after the 2022 campaign will essentially leave Detroit with about $10 million in dead cap money; or, they could keep him until 2025 and pay approximately $25 million per season. The Lions have only won four out of a possible 22 games with Goff, so taking Young might be a win for Detroit. Via Glynn Morgan – NBC Sports

Nation, who do you think will be the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023? What about beyond that? Would you be happy if they landed Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft?