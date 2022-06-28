Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, some were convinced the Detroit Lions would select a quarterback with one of their top three picks, but as we know, that did not happen and they are continuing to roll with Jared Goff for the time being.

If Goff wants to be the Lions’ starting quarterback of the future, he is going to have to step in in 2022 and prove that he can be consistent and lead the team to wins.

But if Goff does struggle with the Lions in 2022 and it is obvious that he is not the long-term answer, you can bet your bottom dollar that general manager Brad Holmes will select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jared Goff and D'Andre Swift Underrated?

Detroit Lions land QB with No. 8 pick in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

On Tuesday, Matt Miller of ESPN released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Detroit Lions selecting at No. 8 overall in the first round and at No. 28 (Via Rams) in the first round.

With the No. 8 overall pick, Miller has the Lions grabbing QB Will Levis out of Kentucky. In his mock, Miller has Levis as the third quarterback off the board. He has C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) going No. 5 to the Atlanta Falcons and Bryce Young (Alabama) going No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers.

Here is what Miller has to say about the Lions taking Will Levis at No. 8.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis might no longer be a sleeper as he has entered the household conversation this summer. He has many fans in the NFL, thanks to his size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), arm strength and gunslinger style of play. Of the top three quarterbacks, he might have the most well-rounded skill set as a thrower, scrambler and designed runner. Levis has to cut down on interceptions — he had 13 last season — but his 33 total touchdowns, including nine on the ground, have evaluators intrigued to see another season.

Embed from Getty Images

Of course, the Lions will have a second first-round pick in 2023 as they will get the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick, which they acquired as part of the package for Matthew Stafford.

With the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Miller has the Lions selecting WR Jermaine Burton out of Alabama.

Here is what Miller has to say about the Lions selecting Jermaine Burton with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama*

Burton is another transfer who is expected to star in 2022, as the former Georgia wideout could emerge as WR1 for Bryce Young in a pass-first offense at Alabama. He averaged 17 yards per catch and had eight touchdowns over the past two seasons. Watch his output soar for the Crimson Tide. Detroit, meanwhile, could pair Burton with former Bama star Jameson Williams, whom the Lions traded up for in Round 1 in April.

Nation, it is obviously a long way away but would you be satisfied if the Detroit Lions walked around with this haul in the 2023 NFL Draft?

