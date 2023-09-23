Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown in proposed trade

Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown in proposed trade: Do you think this is a trade the Lions should consider trying to make?

Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown in proposed trade

The Detroit Lions are navigating the absence of wide receiver Jameson Williams due to a gambling suspension, which will keep him sidelined for four more games. While Williams' return is eagerly awaited, some believe the Lions should consider trading for somebody to replace him in the interim. Brad Berreman from Fansided’s SideLion Report has proposed the idea of acquiring Marquise Brown from the Arizona Cardinals.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown in proposed tradeWhy it Matters: Seeking Immediate Receiving HelpTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Exploring Trade Options:
5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List Detroit Lions Week 2 Report Card Trade the Detroit Lions MUST make Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown

Why it Matters: Seeking Immediate Receiving Help

Given the uncertainty surrounding Williams' readiness to contribute upon his return, bringing in Marquise Brown from the Cardinals could provide the Lions with a more immediate solution. The Cardinals' apparent shift towards a full rebuild has created the opportunity for Detroit to explore this trade and enhance their receiving options.

“Good or bad and no matter what you think of him, Brown is a known quantity,” Berreman wrote. “He did show he's capable of producing in a high-volume role last season with the Cardinals, especially early (43 receptions over the first six games) before an injury and DeAndre Hopkins' return to action. He had at least eight targets in nine of his 12 game last year.”

Read More

Bleacher Report suggests absurd Detroit Lions trade to replace David Montgomery

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell makes decision on Isaiah Buggs

Video emerges showing Detroit Lions EDGE James Houston being injured

Brown is set to be a free agent after playing out his $13.4 million fifth-year option this season. So he's a likely trade target for any contending teams looking to bolster their receiving corps, and the Lions can definitely be put into that category.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions could consider a trade to bolster their receiving corps as they await the return of Jameson Williams from his gambling suspension.
  2. Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals has been suggested as a potential target for the Lions.
  3. With uncertainty surrounding Williams' contribution post-suspension and a desire to solidify their receiving options, the Lions could explore options in the trade market.
Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement Detroit Lions cut 13 players Detroit Lions Players Clear Waivers Detroit Lions Depth Chart Lions vs. Chiefs Aaron Rodgers season-ending injury affects the Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Exploring Trade Options:

As the Lions progress through the season, the potential acquisition of Marquise Brown could be a strategic move to bolster their receiving corps. Brown's track record as a former first-round pick and a 1,000-yard receiver just two years ago makes him an attractive option. With the team aiming to compete, this trade could be an “all-in” move, addressing their need for speed in the passing game and positioning them as contenders in 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?